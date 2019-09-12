Simon Cowell arrives at the "America's Got Talent" season 14 Kickoff at the Pasadena City Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif. Picture: AP

Simon Cowell is "very happy" about Kelly Clarkson's success and thinks she's great on her new talk show. The 59-year-old music mogul reunited with his former "American Idol" co-judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson to film an interview for their first-ever winner's new self-titled talk show and not only is the 'Britain's Got Talent' star thrilled with how far the 2002 champion has come, he thinks she's "incredible" in her new job.

He said: "She was brilliant, I have to say, really good. She was an absolute natural. She's incredible...

"She's very loyal, gets the whole thing about where we started from... I love her and I'm happy for her."

Simon found it both "hilarious and "surreal" getting the original 'Idol' team back together for the interview, though presenter Ryan Seacrest couldn't be there in person.

He added in an interview with "Extra": "That was exciting, that was hilarious. It's on next Wednesday.

"It was almost like we were still doing the show. So weird because you know what it's like when we got together again.

"Ryan was on satellite. I told him I flew in from London to be there, he stayed in New York...

"[It was] surreal... you have to remember, it doesn't feel like all those years ago that we did the finale, so suddenly I'm sitting on her talk show being interviewed by her."

Meanwhile, Kelly, 37, recently admitted she spent years feeling "bitter" after winning 'Idol' and only made peace when she landed a coaching role on 'The Voice'.

She said: "The first three years of my career was me just paying for winning a talent show. I got real bitter.

"I was just looking for anyone to talk to who knew what I was going through.

"And that's why I like to do that for artists on 'The Voice'. It's actually healed that bitterness I used to carry, being able to be that for somebody else."

And the "Love So Soft" hitmaker admitted she didn't even want to win the competition because part of the winner's obligations was to be in a movie, so she wanted to be runner-up to Justin Guarini, who was more enthusiastic about the project.

She admitted: "It's really funny, because I knew that the winner of Idol would have to do that movie and I didn't want to do that movie. And I think Justin did.

"So, we were totally cool with him winning and me not winning, so I didn't have to do [the movie]. But I won, and had to do it. Contractually obligated."