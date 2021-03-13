Simon Cowell overhauled lifestyle after breaking back

Simon Cowell has overhauled his lifestyle after breaking his back and walks 40 miles a week. The music mogul sustained the horrible injury last year in an electric bike accident but he is now even more focused on his own fitness and wellbeing. A source told Mail Online: "Simon said how he hasn't worn trainers as much as this in 20 years. He feels fitter than ever before and is keeping to a normal routine rather than being on the phone until into the early hours of the morning." As well as walking 40 miles a week, Simon has also rearranged his work schedule to ensure he only starts business meetings after 9am rather than hold conferences into the early hours of the morning like he used to. Meanwhile, Simon previously revealed that the injuries from his fall were almost "a lot worse" as he could have "smashed his spine" into pieces.

He said: "When I saw the X-ray, I really nearly could have smashed my spine to pieces, so I literally wouldn't have been able to walk ... I was so embarrassed about coming home looking about 100 [years old] because I couldn't walk, and I have these metal rods in my back and these screws.

“I said, 'Lauren, I just don't know how to explain it to [Eric].' She obviously said something to him because he came in … and I was lying in bed and he said, 'Daddy, you're like Iron Man,' and I thought that was the sweetest thing and it meant a lot."

Simon also revealed he is feeling fitter than ever following his struggle.

He added: "I’ve never been in this situation in my life where you literally can’t move. The pain was off the charts, but you’ve got to stay positive. I made a promise to myself I’d be fitter than I was before I had the accident."