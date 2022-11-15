Simon Cowell wants to work with Britney Spears again.

The 63-year-old music mogul last worked with Britney, 40, when she starred alongside him as a judge on “The X Factor USA” in 2012 and explained that there is a “super smart” side to the pop superstar that most people are unaware of.

Speaking in an on-camera interview with E! News, he said: “We spent so long on the phone talking about X Factor before we did it. There’s a side of Britney a lot of people don’t know.

“I mean, I was on the phone to her two or three hours every time. She was super smart, lovely ideas about how to launch someone else’s career, which is critical if you’re going to be a judge on one of these shows.”

The Syco founder said he had a “fantastic” relationship with the “Toxic” hitmaker who regained control of her fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship governed by her family was terminated in 2021. He said it would be "amazing" to reunite with her on another show.