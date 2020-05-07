Simphiwe Ngema and her mom reveal the key to building a strong bond

We're closer to celebrating Mother's Day, which will be very odd because of the lockdown. However, there are some cool things to do like bonding with your mother.

Musician and Gold Series’ brand ambassador, Simphiwe Ngema and her mother, Ethel Ngema share their journey to building a strong relationship.

Simphiwe, affectionately known as Simz, describes the relationship she has with her mother as unbreakable.

She said her mother is not only her best friend but also her biggest fan and pillar of strength.

“As early as I can remember, my mother has always been open with my sisters and I. We were allowed to talk about anything and everything, she would encourage and compliment us every chance she got. She also never held back at giving advice,” said Ngema.

Simz and her mom have taken the quiz and this is what they had to say:

Q: What lesson from your mother has stuck with you?

S: Unconditional love, my mother is a genuine person who has a lot of love to give. She also values forgiveness and that’s something I’ll always appreciate about her.

Q: What is the one thing you wish your mother had taught you from a young age about confidence?

S: Honestly, my mom has taught me everything about confidence. I think that’s one of the things she drilled in our heads. To always be confident even when you are going through the worst in your life. She would remind me that I am beautiful, capable and strong.

Q: Do you remember the first time you made your mother proud? Tell us about it?

S: There are so many moments, but one that stands out is when I did my first stage production, my family had never seen me act before and I could tell that my mom was surprised that I could perform like that.

Q: What are some of your favourite activities that you get up to with your mom?

S: We both love shopping, getting massages and facials and we work-out together.

Q: What is the best relationship advice you’ve received from your mother?

S: Never lose yourself in a relationship. Always remember who you are and always remember to do the things that make you happy.