Los Angeles - Aaron Carter has had an image of Rihanna tattooed on his face.
The 31-year-old singer has revealed the eye-catching image - which features Rihanna as Medusa, the mythological figure who had snakes in place of hair - on his Instagram account.
Aaron captioned the photograph: "IM THE BIGGEST THING IN MUSIC RIGHT NOW. I CANT BE DENIED. FACT CHECK ME. #unstoppable #LMG #SilenceBreaker (sic)"
Rihanna, 31, was actually depicted as Medusa for a cover of GQ magazine back in 2013.
Aaron published the striking image on social media shortly after saying he wanted to be "left alone" amid allegations he threatened to kill his brother Nick's pregnant wife.