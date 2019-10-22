Snoop Dogg was given 48 joints of cannabis for his 48th birthday over the weekend.
The 48-year-old rapper's family wanted to make sure he had the most perfect 48th birthday on Sunday so arranged for a floral display to arrive at his door with almost 50 rolled cannabis cigarettes embedded between the blooms.
According to TMZ.com, the bouquet - in which half the joints were filled with Indica and the other half with Sativa as well as four small weed clones and eight tall clones - was created by cannabis floral designer and artist, Leslie K Monroy.
Snoop has always been open about his love for cannabis and admitted recently he pays someone between R592 400 to R740 500 each year to prepare his joints.
He said: "Timing. That motherf****r's timing is impeccable. That's his J-O-B, his occupation. On his resume, it says, 'what do you do? I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller."