Snoop Dogg gives amapiano video a share on Instagram

Mzansi was bursting with pride over the weekend when music legend Snoop Dogg reposted a reel of an amapiano dance track performance on Instagram on Saturday, August 27. First on the list to comment was South African actress Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Enhlembali_ wrote: “Ayi yehhhhhhhh … yeboooo.” The American rapper, actor and media personality reposted the video of the popular Nigerian dancer @cdy_voltage and another dancer, directly from @cdy_voltage’s Instagram profile. Proud South Africans filled the comments section of Snoop’s post.

Iamusherado_zar wrote: “It’s gotta be 🇿🇦Amapiano.” Phumlani_mshana_sa added: “ SOUTH AFRICA AMA PIANO 🔥🔥🔥.” Gladyswara posted: “Africa to the world ❤️.”

Pfunzor commented: “Amapiano music from South Africa is 🔥🙌.” Lifeofkingcol also wrote: “South African Piano is the best. Danko.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) que.kelley.5 chipped in: “And we wonder why we are hated. Our culture never stops evolving creatively and has contributed to far more to this Earth than we will ever realise. Stay blessed everyone and keep Christ 1st and the rest last.”

cdy_voltage was tagged in the comments section by fans who loved the 18- second clip. He responded to Snoop by saying: “ THANKS FOR THE REPOST BIG BOSS 🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺🥺.” The post gained over 460k reactions on the first day Snoop posted it.