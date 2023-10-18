Social media reacts to Blueface’s mom flashing her bare bum online

Understandably, platinum selling rapper Blueface isn’t too impressed with his mom, Karlissa Saffold, for posting a picture of her bare butt online. Saffold shared the image, which features her taking a selfie in the bathroom while bending over with her bare bum in full view, on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

As the post went viral, Blueface caught wind of it and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his disgust. “Ewww lol,” he tweeted. He went on to add, “Old lady Booty cheeks 😂🤢”. Old lady Booty cheeks 😂🤢 — blueface (@bluefacebleedem) October 15, 2023

Saffold didn’t take kindly to this and responded, “Now I said it was an accident but it look better than the one you spent your life savings on.” He then replied, “Y are you comparing your booty cheeks to the lady I sleep with every night that’s alil creepy lol what is the correlation.” Saffold also took to Instagram Stories to explain that she didn’t post the image on purpose.

“I promise I did not moon yall for clout. Hell my daddy just called me about seeing my old dusty a**. That was an accident I sent to my husband. Yall ain’t worth my a** for clout.” This bizarre interaction has been all over social media. Here are some of the reactions online:

@lilmisss95 commented, “Idk what’s funnier, her getting leaked. Blue face saying she got old lady booty cheeks or the fact she clapped back and said it look better than the one he spent his life savings on 🤣🤣🤣.” Idk what’s funnier, her getting leaked. Blue face saying she got old lady booty cheeks or the fact she clapped back and said it look better than the one he spent his life savings on 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/MrvYokaYIL — AYOOKEE. (@lilmisss95) October 15, 2023