Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Independent Online | Entertainment
Search IOL
IOLEntertainmentWhats OnCelebrityTVMoviesMusicBooksRoyals
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, October 18, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Social media reacts to Blueface’s mom flashing her bare bum online

Blueface isn’t impressed with his mom flashing her bum on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@bluefasebabyy

Blueface isn’t impressed with his mom flashing her bum on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@bluefasebabyy

Published 4h ago

Share

Understandably, platinum selling rapper Blueface isn’t too impressed with his mom, Karlissa Saffold, for posting a picture of her bare butt online.

Saffold shared the image, which features her taking a selfie in the bathroom while bending over with her bare bum in full view, on her Instagram stories on Sunday.

As the post went viral, Blueface caught wind of it and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his disgust. “Ewww lol,” he tweeted. He went on to add, “Old lady Booty cheeks 😂🤢”.

Saffold didn’t take kindly to this and responded, “Now I said it was an accident but it look better than the one you spent your life savings on.”

He then replied, “Y are you comparing your booty cheeks to the lady I sleep with every night that’s alil creepy lol what is the correlation.”

Saffold also took to Instagram Stories to explain that she didn’t post the image on purpose.

“I promise I did not moon yall for clout. Hell my daddy just called me about seeing my old dusty a**. That was an accident I sent to my husband. Yall ain’t worth my a** for clout.”

This bizarre interaction has been all over social media.

Here are some of the reactions online:

@lilmisss95 commented, “Idk what’s funnier, her getting leaked. Blue face saying she got old lady booty cheeks or the fact she clapped back and said it look better than the one he spent his life savings on 🤣🤣🤣.”

“Why blueface mom got her dirty booty on Twitter 😭 like she not boutta get off the toilet 😭,” added @will hoodie.

Another user, @yonagirll, agreed that her bum looks better than Blueface’s girlfriend, Jaidyn Alexis. “blueface moma booty do look better than jaidyn bbl”

Related Topics:

ViralCelebrity GossipTwitterRappersDatingBody positivitybeauty diy