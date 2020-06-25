Sofia Richie still processing Scott Disick split

Sofia Richie is still "processing" her split from Scott Disick but friends are confident she will be "fine". The 21-year-old model and the 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' star called time on their relationship in May after two-and-a-half years of dating and though Sofia is "hurt" by recent speculation the 37-year-old entrepreneur has grown closer to his former partner Kourtney Kardashian, friends believe she will be "fine" in the long run. A source told People magazine: "[Sofia is] still processing the break-up. "It was a serious relationship, not some fling, and she was there for Scott through some tough times. "It hurts to see all the speculation about Scott and Kourtney, but she is so young and gets so much attention. She'll be totally fine."

Despite their split, it was previously claimed the former couple are still in regular communication with one another.

An insider recently said: "Scott and Sofia's break-up is definitely a real breakup, but they have been staying in touch and texting since they split.

"Their friends think that there is a big chance they could get back together at some point."

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Scott and Kourtney - who have Mason, 10, Penelope, seven, and Reign, five, together - are "best friends" following their 2015 split, which came after almost a decade of on and off dating.

In May, the former couple spent time in Utah with their brood to celebrate Scott's 37th birthday, and sources say the pair had "so much fun".

An insider said: "Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to do family trips all together more often. Scott is so happy that he and Kourtney get along so well and how easy it is with her. It's weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are really like best friends."

The source also claimed the Talentless founder had been "flirting" with the Poosh boss, although the beauty is "not open to him in a romantic sense".

They added: "Kourtney is not open to him in a romantic sense, but Scott is always flirting with her and thinks she looks better than ever. The family also loves him and he's like another son to Kris [Jenner]."