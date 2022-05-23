Sophia Bush 'obsessed fan' arrested on stalking charge

Sophia Bush’s alleged stalker has been arrested. According to TMZ.com, Jhoseplyn Coreaarguello, 36, was detained by police outside the star’s Los Angeles home last week after allegedly showing up uninvited, leaving gifts and flowers, and also turning up at restaurants where the former “One Tree Hill” star was having dinner.

The website also reports Coreaarguello was allegedly sending Instagram messages to Sophia. Coreaarguello has been charged with one count of misdemeanour stalking which carries a maximum penalty of a year behind bars. She reportedly remains in custody on $50 000 bail.

Last August, Sophia got engaged to Grant Hughes and she previously admitted that she’s “intentionally cherishing” the new phase in their lives. She previously said: “It’s funny. I think when you’re an adult and you understand what mental health is and you know all of the things we have learnt, as individuals, you always hear that marriage is work and it’s the best job you’ll ever have, but it requires effort. “And we got engaged and I looked around and said, ‘Why didn't anyone tell me how sweet and pure this would be?’ It’s just so sweet and it’s a time that I’m very intentionally cherishing. And you know, more adventures on the horizon.”

The 39-year-old star – who was previously married to Chad Michael Murray – appreciates her fiancé and the other people who make up her support network. She said: “I will say, I do feel lucky whether it’s my life partner or the wonderful group of men in my life who make up my friends, and allies who make up my support system. “And I feel really lucky that across the spectrum of the dudes in my life, I have a real group of good ones.”