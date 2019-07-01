Sophie Turner and berk Joe Jonas. Picture: Danny DANNY Moloshok/Reuters

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas celebrated their wedding late into the night, with a DJ set from their friend Diplo. The 'Game of Thrones' star and the 'Cool' hitmaker were joined by their family and friends at a reception in the grounds of the Château de Tourreau, where they partied to a varied playlist of everything from electronic music to hip hop and a DJ set from their pal.

A source told E! News of the celebrations: "They both always had a drink in their hands and were having a lot of fun. Sophie and Joe wanted their wedding to be a huge party."

Earlier in the evening, guests enjoyed their dinner on tables decorated with white florals, crystal, candles and lights whilst elegant music played.

The guests applauded as Mr and Mrs Jonas walked into the party area, with Joe dancing with his mom for one special song and Sophie doing the same with her father.

Joe's brothers - Nick, Kevin and Frankie Jonas - also made toasts, with Nick's being particularly humorous and Kevin's more emotional.

Following the reception, the party continued long into the night as the duo and their guests changed into comfier clothes and complimented their drinks with finger food such as burgers, fries and chicken fingers.

Bang Showbiz