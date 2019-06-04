Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner. Picture: Reuters

Sophie Turner has insisted she was "joking" about wanting to appear as a love interest in all Jonas' Brothers videos from now on. The 'Game of Thrones' actress - who is married to Joe Jonas - and Nick and Kevin Jonas' wives, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, all appear in the promo for the trio's comeback single, 'Sucker', and while her spouse recently claimed she was "adamant" she'd always play his "love interest" in future videos, the 23-year-old beauty insisted she only said it because she had so much fun on the shoot.

Asked about Joe's comments, Sophie said: "I think I said that jokingly to him because I had so much fun on the video.

"I was like, 'I want to do all of your music videos!' I don't think he'll let me do that at all."

The 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' actress admitted working on the video was a "lot more chaotic" than shooting a movie or TV series.

She explained to USA Today newspaper: "[With 'Game of Thrones'] you have to be done with this scene by a certain time and you have to say these words and stand at exactly these spots, because otherwise it wouldn't work.

"Whereas with a music video, it's just much more kind of free and loose and improvisational.

"I wouldn't say it's more fun. Just different."

Sophie's comments come a day after Joe, 29, revealed his wife wanted to appear in all his recently-reunited group's future music videos.

He said: "Sophie was pretty adamant that she play the love interest in every music video we do from now on.

"I told her I didn't think that was possible, but we'd give her the first one."