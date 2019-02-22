Rapper Soulja Boy. Picture: Reuters

Soulja Boy claims he never dated Blac Chyna, after it was reported they split up this week following just weeks of romance. The 28-year-old rapper was believed to have struck up a romance with the 30-year-old model earlier this month before they reportedly broke things off this week, but according to the 'Crank That' hitmaker himself, the pair were never actually together.

In a now-deleted tweet, he wrote: "What I look like dating Blac Chyna lmao I'm in a relationship with Tiona Fernan stop playing with me lol (sic)"

The tweet was followed up by a number of retweets of stories about the rapper declaring his love for his actual beau Tiona on Instagram earlier in the week.

And in another deleted tweet, Soulja claimed Chyna had "hacked" his phone after his Twitter account posted and deleted a crude comment about the reality star, followed by an apology.

The apology tweet read: "My apologies to Blac Chyna and my fans for the previous tweet. Blac Chyna and I have a mutual friendship nothing more nothing less."

And Soulja then followed it up by saying: "Blac Chyna hacked my phone. Smh I didn't tweet that last tweet apology. I left my phone at her house smh (sic)"

Meanwhile, it was previously reported the Soulja and Chyna had begun dating as a joke when they both wanted to annoy Chyna's former partner Tyga - with whom she has six-year-old son King Cairo - but decided to make things official after catching feelings during the prank.

Their split was believed to have been caused when they started "bickering about each other's true intentions in their relationship."

Just last week, a source said Chyna - who also has two-year-old daughter Dream with ex Rob Kardashian - and Soulja Boy "appreciate and respect that the other one has their own career rolling right now, and they feel like they can take things slow."