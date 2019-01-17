Soulja Boy. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Soulja Boy has doubled down on comments he made about Kanye West's support of US president Donald Trump, saying he's "disrespecting" black culture. The 28-year-old rapper recently slammed Kanye for supporting the controversial figurehead and said he wouldn't be "holding [his] tongue" when it comes to his opinions any longer.

And now, Soulja Boy has said he won't consider working with the 41-year-old music mogul until he "tightens up" his act, as he referenced the infamous moment at the VMAs in 2009 when he interrupted Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech.

He said: "I would love to get back in the studio with Kanye, but Kanye, you gotta tighten up. I don't like what you've been doing. You run on the stage and you take the mic from Taylor Swift. How disrespectful are you? ... Do you know what I would've done if he did that to my little sister? She's having an acceptance speech for an award and you disrespectfully grab the mic out of her hand? What is wrong with you, Kanye? I don't want to make no music with you right now until you tighten up. You're disrespecting our culture. You're wearing a Trump hat. You know what you're doing."

The 'Crank That' hitmaker even believes he could be to blame for Kanye being "arrogant", as he says he once "slammed the van door in his face" when he first found fame as a 16-year-old rapper.

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "I love Kanye. The proof is in the pudding. I'm the reason why Kanye is stuck up and he acts cocky. Because when I was a 16-year-old kid and I had the number one song in the world with 'Crank That,' I didn't know who Kanye was. My manager tried to introduce me to him and I slammed the van door in his face saying, 'Get out of my face.' And ever since then he's just been so arrogant.

"If I really did make Kanye act like that then I apologise. But I love Kanye ... There's no beef."

Soulja Boy's comments come after he said black people had endured "too much s**t" for Kanye to be supportive of Donald Trump.

He said: "You up here supporting Trump and s**t. You supporting Trump, bruh? What the f**k wrong with you, bruh. That s**t not right, bruh. I have sat back long enough and I'm not holding my tongue no more, bruh. Kanye, call me, get in tune with me cause if not I'm going to keep checking you.

"My folks went through too much s**t for you to be out here doing this goofy s**t. My grandaddy been through too much, my grandma and great grandaddy, they from Mississippi and they from Mississippi, we went through slavery and s**t. You gotta put on for the black community."