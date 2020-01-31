Soulja Boy is being sued for allegedly assaulting a woman, after he kidnapping charges against him were dropped last year.
The 29-year-old rapper was accused of kidnapping his then-girlfriend Kayla Myers last year, and after the criminal charges against him were dropped, Kayla is now pursuing further legal action to sue the musician.
According to TMZ, Kayla alleges she was partying with Soulja at his Malibu home on February 1, 2019 when she decided to leave, but got into an argument with one of the rapper's female assistants as she was trying to back her car out of his driveway.
In her lawsuit, Kayla claims she was knocked to the ground, and then Soulja came over and kicked her in the stomach and told her she was "going to die" whilst holding a gun to her head.
The documents allege Soulja directed the assistant to drag Kayla to the garage, tie her up with duct tape and give her a shower.