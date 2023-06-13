South Africans on Kanye West eating sushi off naked women: ‘Kenny Kunene did it first’

We thought the trend of eating food off naked women’s bodies had long passed until Kanye West brought it back to the surface. It’s unbelievable that in 2023, after surviving Covid, people still do that.

The musician celebrated his 46th birthday at a private party where his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, current wife Bianca Censori and daughter North West were among the guests. According to Pop Crave, the multi-award-winning rapper was eating sushi from a naked woman. “Kanye West included the Japanese practice Nyotaimori at his 46th birthday party last night, which involves serving sashimi or sushi off the naked body of a woman,” reported Pop Crave.

Kanye West included the Japanese practice Nyotaimori at his 46th birthday party last night, which involves serving sashimi or sushi off the naked body of a woman. pic.twitter.com/c2XdnoCd9n — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 11, 2023 People shamed Kanye for doing that at a party where his daughter was in attendance. “Having this displayed in front of one of his kids but dragging Kim online abt North making innocent TikToks, KANYE YOU WILL CRUMBLE,” commented @vkeipilled. They also dragged him for practising Japanese cultural practices that are banned.

“mf is using a woman as a table and justifying it as a cultural practice (not even his culture) even tho it is literally banned in several countries for being ‘decadent, humiliating, degrading, cruel, antiquated, objectifying, and sexist’ like can this mf get any more disgusting,” said @amxrtf. Meanwhile, South Africans were not too bothered by this. Instead, they let everyone know that Joburg's acting mayor Kenny Kunene, previously known as the “sushi king”, did it first.