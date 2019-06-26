Tom Holland as Spider-Man. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Tom Holland rescued a fan from getting crushed by "30 grown men" on Monday. The 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' star warned adult autograph collectors that he would throw their "sh*t on the floor" if they continued to barge a young girl - who was suffering from a panic attack - during a meet and greet outside a television studio in New York City.

Taking to her Twitter account, the panicky fan - who goes by the handle Nameless Cass - said: "TOM HOLLAND JUST THREATENED GROWN ASS MEN THEN THREW THEIR POSTERS BECAUSE I WAS CRUSHED AGAINST THE BARRICADE

"HE SAID "IM GONNA THROW YOUR SH* T ON THR GROUND IF YOU KEEP PUSHING HER" then came to me and calmed me down and the video HES LITERALLY SO MAD AT GRAPHERS VKSBDKSN WHAT? "It's okay I got you I got you" @TomHolland1996

"This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen....my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing.... ridiculous how people act like you're not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well (sic)"

TOM HOLLAND JUST THREATENED GROWN ASS MEN THEN THREW THEIR POSTERS BECAUSE I WAS CRUSHED AGAINST THE BARRICADE HE SAID “IM GONNA THROW YOUR SHIT ON THR GROUND IF YOU KEEP PUSHING HER” then came to me and calmed me down and the video HES LITERALLY SO MAD AT GRAPHERS VKSBDKSN WHAT? — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

“It’s okay I got you I got you” @TomHolland1996 🙃

This was absolutely INSANE and should NEVER happen.my neck was literally against the barricade with 30 grown men behind me pushing.... ridiculous how people act like you’re not only endangering fans safety but Toms as well🤯 pic.twitter.com/uey9VVMfBJ — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 24, 2019

My friend that was standing in the back took this video while it was going on.welcome to the clown show ! All of us there (fan wise) were literally like 5’2 with 30+ 6ft tall grown men pushing and basically climbing behind us 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/yIrlHL8j55 — cass ◟̽◞̽ (@NamelessCass) June 25, 2019

The 23-year-old actor shot to fame after he landed the role of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2017 but, despite his celebrity status, believes his family have kept him grounded.

He said recently: "My parents and brothers are such cool people that they wouldn't really let my life change that much. I'll come home from a hard day's work and my mum will tell me to do the dishes, 'It's your turn.'"

And playing a superhero was a no-brainer for Tom as he likes how heroic movies help people to "forget" all the "horrible things" going on all over the world.

He explained: "There seem to be horrible things all over the world, and these films are a really nice way to forget about the world in which we're living, enter into this magical world, enjoy a bit of freedom and watch these people who we admire and who we look up to do good and ultimately save the day."