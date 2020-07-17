Spotify announces 'The Michelle Obama Podcast'

President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, and Spotify announced the first title from their ongoing partnership, "The Michelle Obama Podcast". Hosted by Michelle Obama, the series will bring listeners the former First Lady’s most candid and personal conversations, showing us what’s possible when we allow ourselves to be vulnerable, to open up, and to focus on what matters most. The podcast will debut exclusively on Spotify on July 29, 2020. Like all podcasts on Spotify, it will be available to nearly 300 million Free and Premium users around the world.

“My hope is that this series can be a place to explore meaningful topics together and sort through so many of the questions we’re all trying to answer in our own lives,” Michelle Obama said. “Perhaps most of all, I hope this podcast will help listeners open up new conversations—and hard conversations—with the people who matter most to them. That’s how we can build more understanding and empathy for one another.”

Episode subjects will focus on the relationships that shape us, from siblings and close friends to partners, parents, and mentors to our relationship with ourselves and our health. Joining the First Lady will be an array of special guests including Marian and Craig Robinson, Conan O’Brien, Valerie Jarrett, Michele Norris and Dr. Sharon Malone MD.

“At Spotify we seek to connect listeners with the world’s most authentic and compelling voices,” said Spotify Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer, Dawn Ostroff. “We believe that audiences across the globe will be inspired by these most candid, most human and most personal conversations between First Lady Michelle Obama and her guests.”

For more on the "The Michelle Obama Podcast" including a personal introduction from the host herself and future content from Higher Ground Audio, please visit spoti.fi/HigherGround.