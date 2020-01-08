Ed Westwick. Picture: Instagram Stories

Another day, and another international celebrity posts about their holiday adventures in Mzansi. "Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick is currently in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, on holiday and caught up on some local news while he was having breakfast with his South African girlfriend Tamara Francesconi.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Francesconi posted a picture of him reading our sister publication The Mercury at the Oyster Box while having breakfast.

Ed Westwick. Picture: Instagram Stories

The happy couple also posted snaps and videos of Westwick meditating, exploring Umhlanga and going on safari.