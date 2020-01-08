Ed Westwick. Picture: Instagram Stories

Another day, and another international celebrity posts about their holiday adventures in Mzansi. 

"Gossip Girl" star Ed Westwick is currently in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, on holiday and caught up on some local news while he was having breakfast with his South African girlfriend Tamara Francesconi.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Francesconi posted a picture of him reading our sister publication The Mercury at the Oyster Box while having breakfast. 

Ed Westwick. Picture: Instagram Stories

The happy couple also posted snaps and videos of Westwick meditating, exploring Umhlanga and going on safari.  

View this post on Instagram

Back with Baby❤️

A post shared by T A M A R A 💕 (@tamfrancesconi) on

Ed Westwick. Picture: Instagram Stories
Ed Westwick. Picture: Instagram Stories
Video: Instagram Stories
Video: Instagram Stories
Video: Instagram Stories
Video: Instagram Stories
Video: Instagram Stories
Video: Instagram Stories
Picture: Instagram Stories
Video: Instagram Stories

View this post on Instagram

Well we didn’t get eaten by lions ✔️

A post shared by T A M A R A 💕 (@tamfrancesconi) on

 Last year, Westwick started dating South African model Tamara Francesconi.

The 32-year-old actor - who previously dated American actress Jessica Serfaty - is dating the South African model and the loved-up duo decided to make their relationship public in October when they were spotted together in Los Angeles.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Tamara's head over heels with him and Ed is proud to tell everyone Tamara is his girlfriend.

"His friends and family all approve and think they're a great match."