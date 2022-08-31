‘Spud’ actress Charlbi Dean has died aged 32

The ‘Triangle of Sadness’ star passed away after suffering a sudden illness in New York City.

Dean was born and raised in Cape Town, became a model at 12-years-old and made her film debut in the 2010 flick “Spud” with the singer and former YouTuber, Troye Sivan.

Following this, she was a recurring star in the CW series “Black Lightning” from 2018.

The news of the model’s death, which was confirmed by Variety, comes amid the Palme D’Or winning film making its way around the film festival circuit, including Cannes, Toronto and New York.