‘Star Wars’ actor Ray Stevenson dies aged 58

Ray Stevenson has died at the age of 58. The veteran actor was best known for his roles in the film “King Arthur” and in the hit HBO series “Rome” but passed away on Sunday, just four days short of his 59th birthday.

His passing was confirmed to Variety by his publicist on Monday, but no cause of death was given. Watch video: According to the Italian newspaper Republica, the actor's death "occurred this morning at the Rizzoli hospital on the island"- where he is thought to have been filming “Cassino on Ischia” - just days after he was admitted into medical care for a reported mystery illness.

Stevenson - who was initially married to actress Ruth Gemmell from 1997 until 2005 - is survived by his children Sebastiano, 15, and 12-year-old Lenoardo, who he has with long-term partner Elisabetta Caraccia. Following the news of his passing, one tribute from a friend read: "One pal wrote: "I’m shocked and saddened by the tragic news that a great actor and my good friend Ray Stevenson has passed away. I will miss you Big Ray! Life is short so make the most of it people." His death comes just months ahead of the premiere of “Star Wars” series “Ahsoka”, which is due to stream on Disney+ from August 2023.