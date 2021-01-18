Stars pay tribute to Betty White on her 99th birthday

Ryan Reynolds has hailed Betty White as the “funniest person on the planet” as she turned 99 on Sunday, whilst other stars including William Shatner and Regina King also pay tribute.

The veteran television star celebrated her 99th birthday over the weekend, and to mark the momentous occasion, several celebrities took to social media to pay tribute to the legendary actress.

Ryan shared a throwback clip on his Instagram Story of a hilarious promotional video shot for his 2009 film “The Proposal” – in which he starred alongside Betty and Sandra Bullock – and wrote: “We made this 12 years ago. Betty turns 99 today, but she is 100 per cent the funniest person on the planet.”

And Betty’s big day also brought in tributes from the likes of her “Mary Tyler Moore Show” co-star Ed Asner, as well as William Shatner, Regina King, and Josh Gad.

Ed shared a snap of the two of them during their time on the 70s sitcom and wrote: “I still get warm when I see this look. Happy 99 baby. You are a testament to living life on your own terms. Sending you a great big socially distanced kiss. I love you @BettyMWhite (sic)”