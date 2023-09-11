Stars speak out in support of ‘desperately unfunny’ Martin Short

Ben Stiller, Mark Hamill and John Cusack are among the stars to have defended Martin Short after he was branded "desperately unfunny". The 'Only Murders in the Building' actor was the subject of an op-ed from Slate, titled 'Why We Keep Putting Up With Martin Short', which argued his "over-the-top characters" over the years have been "unbelievably annoying" and claimed his so-called "schtick" over his five-decade career was "exhausting, sweaty, and desperately unfunny".

In response, a number of stars have spoken out on X, formerly Twitter, to insist the 'Father of the Bride' star is a "genius". Stiller posted: "Martin Short is a comedic genius. End of story." 'Star Wars' actor Hamill shared a selection of Short’s past roles along with the caption: "Hard to believe people are actually debating whether or not Martin Short is funny. Newsflash: He is HILARIOUS."

Cusack highlighted one of Short’s sketches from his stint at Second City Television, writing: "Mr. Rodgers boxing match is my fav.(sic)" 'Succession' actress J. Smith Cameron insisted the article had actually been a "valentine in spite of itself". She wrote: "The infamous Martin Short article is filled with clips or references to characters that the writer finds annoying somehow, but are so entertaining that the article is a valentine in spite of itself.

"The clips left me helpless with laughter; I came away with more appreciation of Martin Short than ever." Jerry O'Connell recalled a childhood meeting with the 73-year-old star.