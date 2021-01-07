Stella Tennant’s family reveal late supermodel took her own life after being ’unwell for some time’

Stella Tennant’s family has revealed the late supermodel took her own life after being ’unwell for some time’. The supermodel suddenly passed away on December 22, aged 50, just days after celebrating her landmark birthday. And her family has now revealed her suicide came after a lengthy battle with her mental health and have asked for privacy at this difficult time. In a statement published in Britain's The Telegraph newspaper, they said: “We have been humbled by the outpouring of messages of sympathy and support since Stella died. “She was a beautiful soul, adored by a close family and good friends, a sensitive and talented woman whose creativity, intelligence and humour touched so many.

“Stella had been unwell for some time. So it is a matter of our deepest sorrow and despair that she felt unable to go on, despite the love of those closest to her. In grieving Stella’s loss, her family renews a heartfelt request that respect for their privacy should continue.”

In a previous statement confirming Stella's passing, the family said: “It is with great sadness we announce the sudden death of Stella Tennant on 22nd December 2020.

“Stella was a wonderful woman and an inspiration to us all. She will be greatly missed.”

A police officer had announced there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her death.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers were called to an address in Duns around 11.30am on Tuesday, December 22 following the sudden death of a 50-year-old woman.

“Her next of kin have been made aware. There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The award-winning model started her career in the fashion industry in the early 90s and appeared in Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar.

She was later chosen by the late Karl Lagerfeld as the face of Chanel after seeing a resemblance to Coco Chanel and appeared in campaigns for Burberry and Calvin Klein.

Stella was also featured alongside Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and Lily Cole in a section celebrating the world of British fashion at the London Olympic Ceremony in 2012.

She was known for her androgynous looks and aristocratic heritage, being the granddaughter of the 11th Duke of Devonshire, Andrew Cavendish, and Deborah Mitford.

Stella is survived by her children Marcel, Cecily, Jasmine and Iris, her husband David Lasnet, her parents Tobias Tennant and Lady Emma Cavendish, and her brother and sister.