Stephen Colbert cut from Obama's party guest list

Stephen Colbert was cut from the guest list at Barack Obama's 60th birthday after the bash was scaled back due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The former US President celebrated his milestone age with a lavish bash at his 29-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate over the weekend but he was forced to cut the guest list from 500 to 200 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and chat show host Colbert was one of the casualties.

Speaking on “The Late Show”, Stephen explained: "I know what you’re thinking, 'So Steve, what was the party like?' I don’t know. I didn’t f****** go. In the massively scaling back, I got massively scaled. The news that I didn’t go might be news to some people in the news. "Here’s the thing — a hot ticket is what it was, but given the whole pandemic thing and the Delta variant, a celebrity mosh pit was maybe not the wisest choice, so Obama decided to scale back the guest list for his party." TONIGHT! Did @StephenAtHome make the cut at @BarackObama's birthday bash or not? #LSSC pic.twitter.com/9OE9gaOpR1 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 10, 2021 However, Stephen and his wife Evelyn still travelled to Martha's Vineyard over the weekend as they had already booked their flights.

He explained: "We were invited... we booked a flight, got a hotel, then five days before the party got a voicemail saying they were scaling back. [Evelyn] wondered if we could still go to Martha’s Vineyard and since it was all non-refundable, I said yes we can." However, Stephen, 57, holds no ill-will towards Barack or his wife Michelle and hopes they will attend his 60th when he reaches the milestone age.