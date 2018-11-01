Steven Tyler. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Steven Tyler would love to officiate Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding after doing the same for his son Taj. The 'I Don't Want to Miss a Thing' hitmaker would love to officiate the wedding when the couple tie the knot as he is already ordained to perform these types of ceremonies.

He said: "I would positively do that. Justin, you need to get married and I'm the man to do it."

And opening up about how easy it was to become a minister - which he undertook so he could marry his son Taj to his now-wife, he added to TMZ: "I went online, $80, and I became a Father. God knows I've been a mother for so long."

Meanwhile, Justin is said to be wanting to cut back on work to focus on his marriage.

A source shared: "Justin seems okay. However, he doesn't seem ready to record new music yet and keeps saying that he just wants to hang out with Hailey. Hailey actually seems more ready to work than he does. They have had a few conflicts about it. Justin likes to just hang out, watch movies and chill. Hailey has a lot of energy and projects that she wants to do.

"They are not on the same page when it comes to work. Hailey understands how hard Justin worked for so long, and is fine with him taking a break. If she has things she wants to do, Justin is fine with that. There has been a little bit of conflict, but nothing out of the ordinary. They're still very much in love, and their families love each other. That's all that matters.

"He's been on the go for a long time, and he's enjoying a laid-back season of life. He is enjoying time with the woman he loves, and doesn't want anything to get