'Stop pushing this narrative': Khloé Kardashian slams rumour she's back with Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian has hit back at anyone who believes she's back with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson. The 38-year-old reality star has slammed a rumour started by the celebrity gossip Instagram account DeuxMoi that suggested Khloé's sister, Kim Kardashian, attending the LA Lakers game was the ‘’soft launching’’ of their rekindling.

They posted: ‘’Allegedly he's back with Koko so maybe she's soft launching the idea so everyone is prepared and doesn't give Koko a hard time.’’ Watch video: Commenting on the fan account, “Khloe Legend's screenshot of the anonymous source telling DeuxMois the gossip in a Q+A”, Khloé wrote: "Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point.

“It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. "Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life." The Good American co-founder - who has daughter True, five, and a son named Tatum Robert, who was born via surrogate in August 2022, with Thompson - went on to explain how there's no issues with her still being close with her sister Kourtney Kardashian's ex-partner Scott Disick.

She added: "Example….. just how I support scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an nba stage. Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are (sic)." Kim attended the basketball game last week with a huge sign with ‘’Tristan Thompson’’ on it. Khloé and Thompson first broke up in 2021 after it was revealed he had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee, who was born at the end of that year when he and Khloé’s surrogate was pregnant with their baby.