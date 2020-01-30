Actor Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in Netflix series "Stranger Things" will once again go under the knife to treat his rare bone disorder called cleidocranial dysplasia.
Matarazzo turned to Instagram to share with his followers that he would undergo a fourth surgery for his cleidocranial dysplasia, reports aceshowbiz.com.
Uploading a selfie of him flashing a thumbs up to the camera while on a hospital bed, the 17-year-old actor wrote in its caption: "Surgery number 4! This is a big one!" He also encouraged others to "learn more about Cleidocranial Dysplasia and how you can help those with the condition" by directing them to ccdsmiles.org.