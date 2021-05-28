Suki Waterhouse owned a dog that would urinate whenever she played her trombone

Suki Waterhouse once owned a dog that would urinate whenever she played her trombone.

The 29-year-old actress took up the brass instrument when she was younger and after blowing out a few notes, she noticed that her playing was having a very unusual effect on her pooch pal's toilet habits.

"The first instrument I ever played was the trombone. I picked it because it would make my dog pee on demand and I thought it was funny."

It seems as though Suki doesn't have a great track record with pets as the first animal she ever owned was a lizard called Lizzy who she lost.

The Detective Pikachu star - whose currently besotted with her canine friend Marvin - shared: "My first pet was a lizard named Lizzy, who escaped and returned eight months later."

As well as her mixed track record as an animal owner, Suki opened up on some more unusual facts about her life in the 25 Things You Don't Know About Me feature for the new issue of Us Weekly magazine, revealing that she has an odd issue with her feet.

She said: "I have curly toes. I've been told they'll cause a lot of problems one day."

Suki also spilled that boyfriend Robert Pattinson is not the only famous face in her London home, as there is also a framed photo of her acting idol Julia Roberts adorning one of the walls.

"I have a signed and framed photo of Julia Roberts on my wall that I bought off eBay."

Suki also revealed that she is a "brown belt in karate" and when it comes to shopping, she currently "can't stop buying chairs".

Bang Showbiz