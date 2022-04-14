'Surprise', Kelly Rowland is in South Africa

US award-winning singer Kelly Rowland is in South Africa. The “Coffee” star announced her arrival on social media with a picture of her dressed in a gold champagne dress.

It seems that Kelly has actually been in South Africa for a few days but keeping things on the low. On April 12, she posted a video clip of herself getting all glammed up. She is seen dressed in a white gown which appears to have the word 'Saxon' embroidered on it.

The Saxon hotel is known to be the go-to hotel for international celebrities. pic.twitter.com/JoYjNT2gTM — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 12, 2022 A tweep commented on Kelly's video post on Twitter and asked her if she realises that South African Twitter goes into shambles everytime she posts? Kelly responded to the Twitter user, saying that she was unaware of this, and went on to surprise everyone with the news that she is in South Africa.

The 'Motivation' even posted a picture as proof for her Southy fans, sending them into a tizz. “Hey Boo!! I didn’t know that!! Surprise….Surprise….cause, I’m here in S.A. Now!! Wait! Let me post a pic!,” Kelly tweeted. Hey Boo!! I didn’t know that!!

Surprise….Surprise….cause,

I’m here in S.A. Now!!

Wait! Let me post a pic! https://t.co/qi4MPQWU17 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 13, 2022 News of Kelly being in Mzansi is currently a trending topic in Mzansi. It’s no secret that she has quite a fanbase in the country, and become a talking point following Anele Mdoda’s unforgettable comment about her not being prettier than Beyoncé.