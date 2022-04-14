'Surprise', Kelly Rowland is in South Africa

US award-winning singer Kelly Rowland is in South Africa.
The “Coffee” star announced her arrival on social media with a picture of her dressed in a gold champagne dress.
It seems that Kelly has actually been in South Africa for a few days but keeping things on the low.
On April 12, she posted a video clip of herself getting all glammed up.
She is seen dressed in a white gown which appears to have the word 'Saxon' embroidered on it.
The Saxon hotel is known to be the go-to hotel for international celebrities.
April 12, 2022
A tweep commented on Kelly's video post on Twitter and asked her if she realises that South African Twitter goes into shambles everytime she posts?
Kelly responded to the Twitter user, saying that she was unaware of this, and went on to surprise everyone with the news that she is in South Africa.
The 'Motivation' even posted a picture as proof for her Southy fans, sending them into a tizz.
“Hey Boo!! I didn’t know that!! Surprise….Surprise….cause, I’m here in S.A. Now!! Wait! Let me post a pic!,” Kelly tweeted.
Hey Boo!! I didn’t know that!!— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 13, 2022
Surprise….Surprise….cause,
I’m here in S.A. Now!!
Wait! Let me post a pic! https://t.co/qi4MPQWU17
News of Kelly being in Mzansi is currently a trending topic in Mzansi. It’s no secret that she has quite a fanbase in the country, and become a talking point following Anele Mdoda’s unforgettable comment about her not being prettier than Beyoncé.
❤️🇿🇦❤️ pic.twitter.com/lZERrS1mVs— KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) April 13, 2022
Maybe Anele and Kelly might link up and send black Twitter into overdrive. One person who wouldn't mind an interaction with the international singer is DJ Zinhle, who is thinking of a way to get her jewellery to the singer.
Sitting here thinking about how I can get my jewellery to Kelly Rowland yaz..— #Siyabonga #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) April 14, 2022
Here are a few reactions to Kelly’s arrival
South Africans really forced their way into Kelly Rowland’s life 🤣. Love it 🤍 https://t.co/O7jnYAQARG— Siphosethu (@sethu_doll) April 14, 2022
Kelly Rowland is in South Africa! Somebody wake Anele Mdoda up angeke kaloku bamqubule😩 pic.twitter.com/v2JtXlmqOk— Yolo (@YoloDana_) April 13, 2022
What if Kelly Rowland is here to have peace talks with Anele? 😂— Sonwa 💙💛 (@SonwabisoMtsol3) April 14, 2022
Kelly Rowland you are literally a doll https://t.co/2YDiYQzvYD— m uh k IH n ee (@xoKeniii) April 13, 2022
Kelly Rowland is in SOUTH AFRICA!!!!! SOUTH AFRICA WAKE THE FUCK UP! https://t.co/BT7HmMWk20— Lindokuhle Sibiya (@Linokuhlesibiya) April 14, 2022