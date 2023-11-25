Susan Sarandon’s son begs fans to stop posting video of her breasts in show of support for the actress

Susan Sarandon’s son is begging her fans to stop posting a video of her breasts in their shows of support for the under-fire actress. The 77-year-old ‘Dead Man Walking’ actress has stunned her industry and fans by spending the past few weeks attending pro-Palestine protests and is now under fire for her latest outburst in the wake of the October 7 massacre by Hamas, after saying Jews are “getting a taste of how it feels to be Muslim in America”.

Her son Miles Robbins, 31, has now spoken out to say he is happy some are backing his mom after she was let go by her agent following a controversial speech about the Israel-Hamas conflict.

But he said on X about how he wishes they would stop posting a clip of her cleavage to back the star: “Okay I’m really grateful to see people on Twitter defending my mom amidst a new era of McCarthyist blacklisting but can you PLEASE stop using the clip of her getting her hair done with her honkers out.” He was referring to a clip of Sarandon having her hair blown out while she’s wearing nothing but a robe and sheer bra. Some fans told Robbins his mom’s “honkers” deserve his “respect” as they were used to feed him, while others joked he shouldn’t try to “censor” them.