Suzanne Somers' cause of death revealed

Suzanne Somers died after her breast cancer spread through her body. The 'Three's Company' actress passed away on October 15 and her death certificate, which was obtained by The Blast, has revealed a string of underlying conditions that also contributed to her passing.

The document cited "breast cancer with metastasis to the brain” as her immediate cause of death, with a biopsy confirming the discovery, and hypertension, the term for high blood pressure, and hydrocephalus - a build up of fluid on the brain - were listed as additional underlying conditions. The death certificate indicated Somers had suffered from hydrocephalus for over a year. The document also confirmed the 'Step by Step' star was buried at Desert Memorial Park in Cathedral City just three days after she passed away.

Following the news of Somers’s death, her emotional widower Alan Hamel, 87, posted a heartfelt tribute to her on his Instagram account. Somers is also survived by her son Bruce Jr, stepchildren Stephen and Leslie, as well as six grandchildren. The 'She's the Sheriff' actress was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer back in 2000 and announced in July this year that the disease had returned.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight' at the time: "I have been living with cancer since my twenties. And every time that little f*** pops up, I continue to bat it back. I do my best not to let this insidious disease control me.