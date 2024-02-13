Swizz Beatz praises Alicia Keys and Usher’s Super Bowl performance: ‘We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history’

One thing Hollywood husbands do is defend their spouses which is exactly what musician Swizz Beatz did following all the internet had to say about his wife’s performance during Usher’s Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII. Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, shared his support for Alicia Keys and Usher Raymond following their performance on Sunday.

The music producer in his clap back to all the negative talk regarding the performance reminded fans they are talking about the wrong thing. “Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz) “Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 ”