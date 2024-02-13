Swizz Beatz praises Alicia Keys and Usher’s Super Bowl performance: ‘We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history’

One thing Hollywood husbands do is defend their spouses which is exactly what musician Swizz Beatz did following all the internet had to say about his wife’s performance during Usher’s Apple Music halftime show of Super Bowl LVIII.
Beatz, whose real name is Kasseem Daoud Dean, shared his support for Alicia Keys and Usher Raymond following their performance on Sunday.
The celebrity power couple has been married for 13 years, they are rumoured to have only begun dating in 2009 after Keys split from her partner Kerry Brothers Jr. and Swizz separated from wife Mashonda Tifrere.
Keys during the performance played on a red piano and sang a rendition of her hit song ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ before the duo sang their iconic duet ‘My Boo’.
MY BOO! @AliciaKeys @Usher #AppleMusicHalftime pic.twitter.com/DtjPVsxnPn— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
At the start of her performance Keys’s voice cracked a bit and her closeness with Usher during the performance had internet users commenting on X.
The music producer in his clap back to all the negative talk regarding the performance reminded fans they are talking about the wrong thing.
“Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium ⚡️🚨😂😂😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨
“Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic 🤍 We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history ✌🏽 ”
The slow jam king held his own as he captured the magic of his late-1990s, early-aughts fame with a 13-minute, career-spanning medley including hits like ‘Love In This Club’ and ‘OMG’.
