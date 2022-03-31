Sylvester Stallone, Sarah Paulson and more send support to Bruce Willis

A host of stars have offered love and support to Bruce Willis and his family after it was announced he is retiring after being diagnosed with aphasia. Sylvester Stallone was one of many famous faces to offer support to his “Expendables” co-star after his loved ones announced he is stepping away from acting due to the degenerative brain condition, which affects communication and comprehension.

Sharing a slideshow of photos of himself and Bruce over the years, Sylvester wrote: "We go back a long way , praying for the best for you and your wonderful family …" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sly Stallone (@officialslystallone) Director M. Night Shyamalan, who directed the 67-year-old star in both “The Sixth Sense” and “Glass” paid tribute to his "big brother".

The 51-year-old filmmaker wrote: "All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid." All my love and respect to my big brother Bruce Willis. I know his wonderful family is surrounding him with support and strength. He will always be that hero on that poster on my wall as kid. — M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ (@MNightShyamalan) March 31, 2022 “Midnight in the Switchgrass” filmmaker Randall Emmett is another director who regards Bruce as family. He told People magazine: “Bruce and I have worked on over 20 films together. He is a terrific actor and legendary action star, an incredible father and a close friend.

" I fully support Bruce and his family during this challenging time and admire him for his courage in battling this incredibly difficult medical condition. Bruce will always be a part of our family.” Sarah Paulson, who also starred in “Glass”, hailed Bruce as an "incredible acting partner". She wrote: "He was such an incredible acting partner to me, and is the loveliest, most gentle and hilarious man. he reigns supreme in my book [heart emojis] (sic)"

Actress Rita Wilson also sent prayers to the 'Die Hard' actor and his family. She wrote: “My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family. So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers.” Len Wiseman - who directed the actor in 'Live Free or Die Hard' - also had a message for the actor's family.

He commented on Rumer Willis' post about her father's condition: "Sending love and strength to you, Bruce and your lovely family [heart emoji] (sic)" The “Red” actor - who has Rumer, 33, Scout, 30 and Tallulah, 28, with ex-wife Demi Moore as well as daughters Evelyn, seven and Mabel, nine, with current spouse Emma Heming - was revealed to have aphasia in a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement read: " Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities. As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him. "This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion and support. We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him. "As Bruce always says, “Live it up” and together we plan to do just that.