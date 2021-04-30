T-Pain apologises to celeb pals for accidental snub

T-Pain has apologised after "straight up ignoring" messages from "hundreds" of his celebrity friends because he didn't see them reaching out in his Instagram request folder.

The 36-year-old star was stunned to discover his Instagram account features a request folder, which was "full of celebs trying to reach" him over the last two years, and has reached out to say sorry to all those who he has accidentally ignored.

Speaking in a TikTok video, he looked in amazement at a long list of unread messages and said: "Dude is that Fergie?! SMH.

"I thought DMs are supposed to just show up in the normal folder and you don't have to go digging for all these.

"I apologise to everybody on this list and the hundreds of others I couldn't fit in this video. These are just the ones I haven't checked and replied to."

And in a caption to the post, he insisted he had only just come across the messages.

He said: "I swear!! I'm just seeing all these messages and mentions TODAY!!!!"

"How do I super apologize? Press conference? Town hall meeting? I'm dumb(sic)"

The “Buy U a Drank” hitmaker later shared another video, in which he insisted his age wasn't to blame for his social media stumble.

He said: "I feel like I needed to clear up some things.

"First of all, I'm only 36. I'm 36 years old. I'm not 50. I'm not a boomer. It's okay, I understand. The beard has been here for a long time."

The rapper admitted he has a social media manager "which is literally the only reason I went back to the request folder" and explained how he previously looked at the request folder but found it was just "thousands and thousands of messages like, 'Can I buy you a drink?' 'Oh, my sister's a bartender, can you follow her?' "

He added: "All these blue checks just got mixed up in that."

T-Pain also explained he doesn't use social media often and doesn't receive notifications on his phone.

He said: "I think everybody needs to understand that. I learn how to post and I learn how to get the f*** off of."

But he felt it was important to make the video to make it clear he hadn't deliberately snubbed anyone.

He said: "If somebody just texted you two years after the last time you text them and they say, 'Yo, my bad I missed your text,' you're gonna be like, 'Yeah right,' " he said. "If somebody show you all the f****** messages they missed from the same f****** time period then you'll be like, 'Okay, you was obviously going through something for the last two years.'

"So that's why I did that. It wasn't that serious. I have hit back the people I felt needed the immediate response. But yeah, I'm going on a motherf****** DM-athon, and we'll see who hits back. A lot of people have hit back already. You don't really just lose interest in that."