Tamar Braxton receiving treatment to address her ’struggles’, says boyfriend

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso says she is receiving treatment to address her "struggles and strengthen her mental health" following a suspected overdose last week. The 43-year-old singer was rushed to hospital on Thursday night after she was found unresponsive by David at the Ritz-Carlton Residences at LA Live in Los Angeles and he says she is getting "the best available medical attention" at this "difficult time". He told The Blast: "On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers. "Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people. This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression.' "She is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment.

"Mental health is a common issue, affecting one in five Americans. Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar's privacy, and her family's privacy, during this important time of healing."

Tamar was originally rushed to the closest hospital to her location, but after she was stabilised, she was moved over the weekend to another hospital with specialists in the field of mental health.

A spokesperson said: "Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment. Out of respect for Tamar's privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time.

"The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people."

Tamar will stay in hospital until doctors can evaluate what type of further treatment she needs, or decide to release her to undergo more outpatient type treatment.

The 'Braxton Family Values' star was admitted to hospital last week after her boyfriend David called 911 and said he believed Tamar had been drinking and taking prescription pills.

A representative for Tamar said at the time: "Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day. More information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her."

Whilst a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed: "There was a medical emergency call generated related to a possible overdose at 9:45 pm. The person was then transported to a nearby hospital."