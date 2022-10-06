Tamera Mowry: My sister Tia is strong enough to cope with divorce

Tamera Mowry will support her twin sister Tia through her divorce. The 44-year-old actress – who shot to fame alongside Tia in the 1990s Nickelodeon sitcom “Sister, Sister” – spoke out in “support” of her sibling after the news that she is to divorce Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage but insisted that she will always respect her “privacy”.

Story continues below Advertisement

Speaking on “The Today Show with Hoda and Jenna”, Tamera said: “I support her. So, whatever she wants, the Mowrys have her back. I love her dearly. “She is strong but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in, and be a little private about that. As a sister, you know, I’m just going to respect that.” Watch video:

Her comments come just hours after the “Twitches” star herself announced that she is splitting from “All American: Homecoming” actor Cory, 42, – with whom she has son Cree, 11, and 4-year-old daughter Cairo – and explained that while a break-up is “never easy”, she is looking forward to the future. She said: “I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.

Story continues below Advertisement