Tan France and his husband welcome first child

Tan France and his husband Rob France have become parents together for the first time, after their surrogate gave birth to their son, Ismail France. The “Queer Eye' star took to Instagram to reveal the couple's son, Ismail France, was born seven weeks early on July 10th, and was in a newborn intensive care unit (NICU) for the last three weeks until the pair were able to take him home on Monday.

Tan wrote: "Give our son a warm welcome. Ismail France, born July 10th. He came 7 weeks early, so he’s been in the NICU for the past 3 weeks. But, today, we finally got to bring him home.

We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed. Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor, and we couldn’t be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives. (sic)" View this post on Instagram A post shared by T A N . F R A N C E (@tanfrance) Rob shared the same picture as Tan, of the pair cradling their newborn, and he wrote on Instagram: "My two loves."

Tan commented: "I love you and our boy so much" But Tan was in the UK at the time his son was being born in the US. In a post penned on July 13th, he wrote on his Real Reality Bulletin page: "HOLY S***!! I’m writing this 2 days after the birth of our son, Ismail France (You can call him Ishmail).

"This came out of nowhere, on the night of July 10th, 2021. I woke up to my alarm, at 7am, on July 11th (UK time), to a bunch of missed calls from Rob. Rob never calls at night, and texts if he needs me to call him. “But, I was completely out of it and called him asking what was going on, not thinking it was probably baby related. Remember, I was super jetlagged, after traveling to the UK, from our babymoon.

"He told me that about half an hour prior, our son was born. He came 7 weeks early. I couldn’t believe it. I cried so hard, at the thought of not being there for our son’s first moments. “I cried because I knew Rob was alone and that he needed my emotional support. I cried because I was so jealous that he was there with Ismail, and I wasn’t. (sic)" The 38-year-old fashion designer also praised the pair's surrogate.

He wrote: "Our surrogate is such a warrior. She gave birth to him in a matter of minutes, and after a night’s stay, she said she was feeling totally fine and went back to normal life. “She gave us the greatest gift, and the most immense joy, one could ever give another person. We are so grateful. She’s formidable. (sic)" Several stars congratulated the couple, including “Friends” actress Courteney Cox.