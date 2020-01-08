Taron Egerton has purchased a R56 million home in London, which includes access to an exclusive pool, sauna, cinema as well as a gym that is equipped with personal trainers 24 hours a day and a juice bar.
The penthouse has been renovated from an old BBC TV studio, which developers describe as "a cultural icon and a landmark piece of modern architecture".