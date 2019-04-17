Picture: TIME/Twitter

Taylor Swift, BTS, Rami Malek, Ariana Grande and Chrissy Teigen are among TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People in the World for 2019.

The publication has revealed its annual list and a host of famous faces from the world of showbiz have featured, including Emilia Clarke, Lady Gaga, Brie Larson, Sandra Oh, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Regina King, Mahershala Ali, Yalitza Aparicio, Glenn Close, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Spike Lee, Ryan Murphy, Khalid, Gayle King, and Richard Madden.





The likes of our very own Caster Semenya and President Cyril Ramaphoso also made the list.



A number of other political figures - including President Donald Trump, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and Speaker Nancy Pelosi - also featured, as did sports stars including Mohamed Salah, LeBron James and Alex Morgan, executives such as Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg and Disney's Bob Iger, activists including Greta Thunberg and public figures such as Pope Francis and Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed.

A number of stars wrote profiles on the honourees, with Shawn Mendes penning a tribute to his friend Taylor.



He wrote: "Taylor makes the job of creating music for millions of people look easy. It all comes from her--her belief in magic and love, and her ability to be as honest and raw as possible. She's the master of putting the perfect amount of thought into not overthinking, and that's why her music connects so well."



Robert Downey Jr. spoke of how proud he is of his "friend" Rami.



He wrote: "The wild success of 'Bohemian Rhapsody' was a group effort ... literally. Queen entrusted Rami Malek with representing their legacy, the story of their lives, and the memory of their friend and bandmate. Somewhere during said crucible, he earned it.



"He developed the skill without which his many attributes as an artist might have been squelched--principled leadership. He's understated and kind, complicated and relatable; he's downright mercurial.



"Crucially, he's a good man evolving alongside his potential. As a fan and friend, that's what I'm particularly proud of."



Julianne Moore celebrated the work of Clare Waight Keller, who designed Duchess Meghan's wedding dress.



She wrote: "Clare stood out because she learned the business so successfully and artfully, and because her clothes reflected the innately human and beautiful. Clare's simple wedding gown for ­Meghan ­Markle was exactly that--a reflection of the lovely and modern young woman who just happens to be a 21st century princess. The world gasped when they saw that bride, and everyone wanted to know who had made that dress.



"We are drawn to Clare's work because she doesn't design from the outside in, she designs from the inside out."



Priyanka Chopra wrote profiles on lawyers Menaka Guruswamy and Arundhati Katju, Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated the work of primatologist Dame Jane Goodall and keen golfer Justin Timberlake paid tribute to Tiger Woods.

