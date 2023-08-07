Taylor Swift didn't want a massive pay cheque for use of music in ‘Heartstopper’

Taylor Swift was more than happy not to make "big bucks" from 'Heartstopper' using her song. The 33-year-old singer gave her permission for her track 'seven' from 2020's 'folklore' to be used in an emotional scene in the coming-of-age Netflix series' season two finale starring same-sex couple Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell).

And music supervisor, Matt Biffa, has insisted the show didn't have a massive budget to pay the Grammy winner huge royalties and Swift was just happy to help them out with the "beautiful" moment. When one Twitter user wrote: “so you mean THIS heartstopper scene with ‘seven’ by taylor swift in the background that highlights sapphic love and absolute queer joy, she was willing to get less money because she thought it was beautiful and her song would be perfect for it???? (sic)" Biff responded: “No, she just thought the scene was beautiful and we were then able to make it work."

He also wrote: "Sometimes art is more important than $$$." The likes of The 1975 and Wolf Alice also have music featured in the hit show. Meanwhile, the pop superstar just gave out bonuses worth $55-million to her tour crew.

The 'All Too Well' singer rewarded her hardworking 'Eras' tour crew, including dancers, riggers, sound technicians, and catering staff with cash bonuses, according to PEOPLE. It was recently revealed by TMZ that Swift had gifted her tour truck drivers a $100,000 bonus each. She handed out the six-figure bonuses to the truckers who have been carting her equipment all over the USA.

Swift is believed to have 50 truck drivers on the tour, meaning she shelled out $5-million in bonuses to them alone.