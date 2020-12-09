Taylor Swift donated over R190k to single moms

Taylor Swift has donated R194 495 to two single moms. The “cardigan” hitmaker paid out the sum of money to a woman called Nikki Cornwell, after she revealed to the Washington Post that she was $4 000 (R59 844) behind on rent and fears she could be evicted. Writing on Nikki's GoFundMe page, she shared: "Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I'm so sorry for everything you've had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor." And Taylor also donated the same amount to mom Shelbie Selewski. On her donation page, the singer wrote: "Shelbie, I'm sending you this gift after reading about you in the Washington Post. No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you. I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor."

Thanks to Taylor's donations, both women have well exceeded their original goals of $3 500 (R52 364) and $8 000 (R119 689) respectively.

However, it is not the first time Taylor has made a generous donation.

She recently donated R460 660 to a fan for her university expenses.

Taylor admitted she was "so inspired" by Vitoria's "drive and dedication" and made no hesitation in "turning her dreams into a reality".

She shared: "Vitoria, I came across your story online and am so inspired by your drive and dedication to turning your dreams into reality. I want to gift you the rest of your goal amount. Good luck with everything you do! Love, Taylor."