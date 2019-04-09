Taylor Swift. Picture: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Taylor Swift has donated $113,000 to the LGBTQ rights group. The 'Shake It Off' hitmaker accompanied her donation to the Tennessee Equality Project (TEP) with a handwritten note, in which she praised the organisation for bringing together 150 religious leaders in the state who have opposed a series of bills - which has been dubbed the 'Slate of Hate' which the charity says target LGBTQ individuals.

Taylor wrote to TEP executive director Chris Sanders: "Dear Chris, I'm writing you to say that I'm so inspired by the work you do, specifically in organizing the recent petition of Tennessee faith leaders standing up against the 'Slate of Hate' in our state legislature.

"Please convey my heartfelt thanks to them and accept this donation to support the work you and those leaders are doing. I'm so grateful that they're giving all people a place to worship."

Chris praised the 29-year-old star for her generosity and said the organisation were "honoured and grateful" for the gift.

Chris shared the note on Facebook and added in his caption: "Taylor Swift has been a long-time ally to the LGBTQ community.

"She sees our struggle in Tennessee and continues to add her voice with so many good people, including religious leaders, who are speaking out for love in the face of fear.

"Tennessee Equality Project is honoured and grateful to reveal Taylor Swift has made a donation of $113,000 to support our efforts at this critical moment."

Among the bills included on the so-called 'Slate of Hate' are ones permitting adoption agencies to discriminate against same-sex couples and another preventing state or local government agencies from considering a business's nondiscrimination policies when choosing contractors.

In October, Taylor spoke up about politics for the first time when she endorsed Democratic US Senate candidate Phil Bredesen, a former Tennessee governor, in his battle against Republican Marsha Blackburn.

The 'Blank Space' hitmaker specifically slammed Marsha's stance against marriage equality and highlighted her vote against authorising the Violence Against Women Act.

She wrote: "These are not MY Tennessee values."

Despite Taylor's endorsement, Phil was defeated by Marsha.

Bang Showbiz