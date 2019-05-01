Taylor Swift gets "very emotional" when she watches 'Game of Thrones'.



The 'Me' hitmaker is a huge fan of the hit HBO fantasy drama - which is currently airing its eighth and final season - and has said that whilst she loves to settle down to watch the show with "anyone who wants to", she tends to prefer being on her own because she ends up "clapping and screaming and crying".



She said: "I'm sitting on my couch, I have three cats within 20 feet of me, which is how I prefer to exist, so I had rehearsals and then I came home and then I watched the latest episode of 'Game of Thrones', which was beautiful, I'm not going to spoil anything for anyone but 'woah'.



"I'll watch with anyone who wants to, but I get very emotional so there's a lot of clapping and screaming and crying that happens when I watch Game of Thrones so sometimes, when I heard it was going to be the most intense episode - which it was - so I kind of felt like I should probably do this alone."



And when she's not crying over the final few episodes of 'Game of Thrones', 29-year-old Taylor admits she loves to shop for furniture in unlikely places, including from the set of music videos.



Speaking to 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on BBC Radio 2, she said: "There have been times where I've been like 'Ok this video has a really nice rug in this room, can I buy this' when I bought my first apartment I was always shopping on photoshoots and thinking 'Can I buy this for my apartment'."