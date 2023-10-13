Taylor Swift goes into complete fan girl mode as Beyonce attends 'Eras Tour' concert film premiere

Taylor Swift admitted it was an "actual fairytale" to have Beyonce at the premiere of her concert film. The 'Cruel Summer' singer's 'Eras Tour' had its Hollywood premiere at The Grove in Los Angeles on Wednesday and the 33-year-old pop star was overwhelmed that the 'Formation' icon was among the stars to walk the red carpet because she has been such a huge influence on her.

Swift wrote on Instagram after the event alongside a reel of her and Beyonce inside the cinema with a themed popcorn bucket: "I'm so glad I'll never know what my life would've been like without @beyonce‘s influence. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

"The way she's taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale." Other stars who turned out to support Swift - who donned a blue Oscar de la Renta gown for the event - at the premiere included Maren Morris, Adam Sandler, Flavor Flav, and Simu Liu and his wife Allison Hsu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) Swift announced at the end of August that her concert film was coming. She wrote on Instagram: "The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon.

"Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theatres in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged.(sic)"