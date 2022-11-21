Taylor Swift makes history at American Music Awards 2022 as most awarded act

Taylor Swift swept the board at the American Music Awards, taking home all six of the awards she was nominated for.
The pop megastar won the biggest prize of the night, Artist of the Year, for the seventh time and her re-recorded “Red (Taylor’s Version)” was crowned Favourite Pop Album and Favourite Country Album.
Swift’s music video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien – was named Favourite Music Video.
The “Shake It Off” hitmaker was also named Favourite Female Pop Artist and Female Country Artist.
The 32-year-old musician is now the most-awarded star in the history of the AMAs with 40 wins, followed by Michael Jackson (26), Whitney Houston (22) and Kenny Rogers (19).
During her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, the “Karma” hitmaker admitted she had her fans to thank for her “happiness”.
She said: “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the decade preceding that.
“I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music … I found that the more music I made (and) the more music I put out, the happier I was.”
She continued: “I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness. I love you more than I can say. I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I get to do this and that you still care. So, thank you underlined with 13 exclamation points.”
Beyoncé’s haul included Favourite Female R’n’B Artist and Favourite R’n’B Album for “Renaissance”.
K-Pop megastars BTS received two awards for Favourite Group and Favourite K-Pop Artist and made history as they’ve won the former prize four times.
Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny all took home two prizes each.
Lionel Richie was honoured with this year’s Icon Award.
Performers included Stevie Wonder, Pink, Dove Cameron, and special guest Cardi B joined GloRilla for a surprise performance of “Tomorrow 2”.
The bash was hosted by Wayne Brady.
List of the winners, below:
Artist of the Year
Taylor Swift
New Artist of the Year
Dove Cameron
Collaboration of the Year
Elton John and Dua Lipa “Cold Heart” – PNAU Remix
Favourite Touring Artist
Coldplay
Favourite Music Video
Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
Favourite Male Pop Artist
Harry Styles
Favourite Female Pop Artist
Taylor Swift
Favourite Pop Duo or Group
BTS
Favourite Pop Album
“Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Favourite Pop Song
Harry Styles “As It Was”
Favourite Male Country Artist
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Country Artist
Taylor Swift
Favourite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Favourite Country Album
Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s Version)”
Favourite Country Song
Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”
Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar
Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist
Nicki Minaj
Favourite Hip-Hop Album
Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers”
Favourite Hip-Hop Song
Future ft. Drake and Tems “WAIT FOR U”
Favourite Male R’n’B Artist
Chris Brown
Favourite Female R’n’B Artist
Beyoncé
Favourite R’n’B Album
Beyoncé – “Renaissance”
Favourite R’n’B Song
Wizkid ft. Tems – “Essence”
Favourite Male Latin Artist
Bad Bunny
Favourite Female Latin Artist
Anitta
Favourite Latin Duo or Group
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favourite Latin Album
Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti”
Favourite Latin Song
Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas”
Favourite Rock Artist
Machine Gun Kelly
Favourite Rock Song
Måneskin – “Beggin"
Favourite Rock Album
Ghost – “Impera”
Favourite International Artist
for KING and COUNTRY
Favourite Gospel Artist
Tamela Mann
Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist
Marshmello
Favourite Soundtrack
“Elvis”
Favourite Afrobeats Artist
Wizkid
Favourite K-Pop Artist
BTS