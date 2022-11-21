Taylor Swift makes history at American Music Awards 2022 as most awarded act

Taylor Swift swept the board at the American Music Awards, taking home all six of the awards she was nominated for. The pop megastar won the biggest prize of the night, Artist of the Year, for the seventh time and her re-recorded “Red (Taylor’s Version)” was crowned Favourite Pop Album and Favourite Country Album.

Swift’s music video for “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” – which stars Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien – was named Favourite Music Video. The “Shake It Off” hitmaker was also named Favourite Female Pop Artist and Female Country Artist. Watch video:

The 32-year-old musician is now the most-awarded star in the history of the AMAs with 40 wins, followed by Michael Jackson (26), Whitney Houston (22) and Kenny Rogers (19). During her acceptance speech for Artist of the Year at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles on Sunday, the “Karma” hitmaker admitted she had her fans to thank for her “happiness”. She said: “In the past few years, I have released more music than I did in the decade preceding that.

“I really feel like that’s down to the fact that you, the fans, made it clear that you wanted to hear lots of music … I found that the more music I made (and) the more music I put out, the happier I was.” She continued: “I have the fans to thank, essentially, for my happiness. I love you more than I can say. I cannot express how unbelievable it is to me that I get to do this and that you still care. So, thank you underlined with 13 exclamation points.” Beyoncé’s haul included Favourite Female R’n’B Artist and Favourite R’n’B Album for “Renaissance”.

K-Pop megastars BTS received two awards for Favourite Group and Favourite K-Pop Artist and made history as they’ve won the former prize four times. Harry Styles, Kendrick Lamar and Bad Bunny all took home two prizes each. Lionel Richie was honoured with this year’s Icon Award.

Cardi B performs during the 2022 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S, on November 20, 2022. Picture: Mario Anzuoni Reuters Performers included Stevie Wonder, Pink, Dove Cameron, and special guest Cardi B joined GloRilla for a surprise performance of “Tomorrow 2”. The bash was hosted by Wayne Brady. List of the winners, below:

Artist of the Year Taylor Swift New Artist of the Year

Dove Cameron Collaboration of the Year Elton John and Dua Lipa “Cold Heart” – PNAU Remix

Favourite Touring Artist Coldplay Favourite Music Video

Taylor Swift “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)” Favourite Male Pop Artist Harry Styles

Favourite Female Pop Artist Taylor Swift Favourite Pop Duo or Group

BTS Favourite Pop Album “Taylor Swift Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Favourite Pop Song Harry Styles “As It Was” Favourite Male Country Artist

Morgan Wallen Favourite Female Country Artist Taylor Swift

Favourite Country Duo or Group Dan + Shay Favourite Country Album

Taylor Swift – “Red (Taylor’s Version)” Favourite Country Song Morgan Wallen “Wasted on You”

Favourite Male Hip-Hop Artist Kendrick Lamar Favourite Female Hip-Hop Artist

Nicki Minaj Favourite Hip-Hop Album Kendrick Lamar – “Mr. Morale and The Big Steppers”

Favourite Hip-Hop Song Future ft. Drake and Tems “WAIT FOR U” Favourite Male R’n’B Artist

Chris Brown Favourite Female R’n’B Artist Beyoncé

Favourite R’n’B Album Beyoncé – “Renaissance” Favourite R’n’B Song

Wizkid ft. Tems – “Essence” Favourite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny

Favourite Female Latin Artist Anitta Favourite Latin Duo or Group

Yahritza Y Su Esencia Favourite Latin Album Bad Bunny – “Un Verano Sin Ti”

Favourite Latin Song Sebastián Yatra – “Dos Oruguitas” Favourite Rock Artist

Machine Gun Kelly Favourite Rock Song Måneskin – “Beggin"

Favourite Rock Album Ghost – “Impera” Favourite International Artist

for KING and COUNTRY Favourite Gospel Artist Tamela Mann

Favourite Dance/Electronic Artist Marshmello Favourite Soundtrack

“Elvis” Favourite Afrobeats Artist Wizkid