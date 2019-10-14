"You Need To Calm Down" hitmaker Taylor Swift has heaped praise on Madonna's "Madame X" tour and described the star's Brooklyn show over the weekend as "outstanding".
Taking to her Instagram Story, she wrote: "Thank you @Madonna for an outstanding show. Shout out to the phenomenal dancers, singers, musicians, set designers, crew, wardrobe, glam, and M who gave it everything."
The performance came after Madonna, 61, has forced to postpone her show at New York's BAM Howard Gilman Opera House on October 8 because of a knee injury.
She insisted having to cancel the show hurts her "more than you can imagine", but reminded fans her alter-ego Madame X is "made of flesh and blood" and needs time for her knee to heal.
She wrote on Instagram: "Its Hard for Madame X to admit that she is also a human being made of flesh and blood and she must rest for the next 3 days to insure full recovery for her knee.