Taylor Swift says US census erases transgender and non-binary people

Award-winning pop star Taylor Swift has accused the US census of erasing transgender and non-binary people.

The 30-year-old star has hit out at the census - which collects data on the US population - for only offering two gender options and disregarding the transgender and non-binary communities.

During a speech for Pride Live, Taylor shared: "I got my census the other day and there were two choices for gender, there was male and female. And that erasure was so upsetting to me, the erasure of transgender and non-binary people.

"And when you don't collect information on a group of people, that means that you have every excuse in the world not to support them. When you don't collect data on a community, that's a really, really brutal way of dismissing them.

"So obviously we all need to exercise our right to vote this year, we need to check out our absentee ballot policy in our states, and we need to make sure that we elect people who care about all communities."