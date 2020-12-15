Taylor Swift’s highlight of her life was turning 31

Taylor Swift says it is the "highlight of her life" turning 31.

The 'cardigan' hitmaker recently celebrated her 31st birthday and she admits it is her favourite birthday until she turns 113 because she adores the number 13.

Speaking about her obsession, she said: "So until I turn 113 or 131, this will be the highlight of my life. The numerology thing - when it doesn't take over on it's own, I sort of force it to happen. With 'folklore' and 'evermore', there are 16 tracks on 'folklore', there are 15 tracks on 'evermore', add them up - what do you get? 31. In my mind, it's just 13 backwards. That's what 31 is to me."

And the 31-year-old singer has insisted she isn't releasing a third album called 'woodvale' after fans spotted the writing on one of her other album covers.

Speaking about the possibility of releasing a third album, she shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!: "I tend to be annoyingly secret agent about dropping clues and hints and Easter eggs. It's very annoying but it's fun for fans and it's fun for me because they like to pick up on things. They'll notice lots of things in music videos and photos or whatever. And then sometimes, I take it too far and I make a mistake. When I was making 'folklore', the album that came out in July, I was too afraid to even unveil the title of the album to either my closest teammates and management. I didn't tell anyone about it until right before it came out. So I came up with a fake code name that had the same about of letters as 'folklore', chose a random name, chose 'woodvale' to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up and then I actually decided I don't want to have a title on the album cover. We forgot to take the old title off."