Hours after Jordyn Woods sat down for a tell-all interview, users took to social media to show the model support and also slam the Kardashians for their bullying tactics.

Woods, who has dominated headlines since news of her romance with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson broke nearly two weeks ago,

on Friday sat down for an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's 'Red Table Talk'.

In her interview, Woods made some explosive revelations, among which that Thompson was the one who kissed her.

She said: "This is where the story gets tricky. I feel like I can't point fingers because I allowed myself to be in this position. I allowed myself to be there. On the way out he did kiss me ... I wish I would not have gone with those girls to the after party and not allowed myself to be in that position."

And Jordyn also revealed she wished she would have told Khloe "the truth from the beginning".

She said: "If I'd have told the truth from the beginning. I was there, I was drunk, this wouldn't have happened ... I have spoken a little bit with her [Khloe]. I let her know I'm willing to do whatever it is for her peace of mind. Not for my image. Not for my career."

Following the interview, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star hit out at 21-year-old Woods for "breaking up her family", a tweet that sparked massive backlash and garnered support for Woods.

Many tweeps took to social media to rally behind Woods and blast Kardashian for her "immaturity"

See some of the reactions below:

Wow, I definitely am #TeamJordyn after not only the table talk but at how she is handling the situation with grace and owning up to the mistakes she made. Can’t say the same for Khloe. https://t.co/JOD4zsM3Mx — Court aka Coco (@fantabulouscoco) March 1, 2019

Stop going after a 21 year old girl for a mistake. Yes, a serious one, but dragging her in public using millions of K's followers to slut shame her, is disgusting. In the end, @jordynwoods will come out looking much better than all of you.#teamJordyn — Ariadne (@Ariadne16415407) February 27, 2019

The truth is. Khloe is a hypocrite. How do you encourage strength in women but find no problem in publicly attacking a 21yr old who is probably the 10th woman your "boyfriend" cheated on you with? #TeamJordyn — Honest Egg (@egg_honest) March 2, 2019

The fact that Khloe is mad about Jordyn speaking out publicly. SHE WAS BEING PUBLICLY TAUNTED AND RIDICULED. The public including the kardashian cult cyber bullied her through the dirt PUBLICALLY. How u gonna he mad at someone getting their side out there? #TeamJordyn — inayah👉🏽 (@JIDDIESZ) March 2, 2019

The next time we see you, hold your head up high and walk like the Queen you are #TeamJordyn pic.twitter.com/iUkYk6qxIC — Ms. LaLa (@lasonyaj71) March 2, 2019